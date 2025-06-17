Constable in Police net after honey trap

June 17, 2025

Woman and accomplices attempt to extort Rs. 10 lakh from Periyapatna cloth merchant

Mysuru: A cloth merchant was allegedly honey-trapped and an attempt was made to extort Rs. 10 lakh from him in Periyapatna taluk under Bylakuppe Police limits.

Shivanna, a Police Constable attached to the Hunsur Rural Police Station, has been arrested in this connection. The woman, who honey-trapped the merchant, has absconded along with her accomplices. The victim has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Kampalapura in Periyapatna taluk, who runs Pooja Fashion, a garment shop.

On June 11, a woman, aged about 23, visited his shop and purchased leggings and a top. She then told Dinesh that she was interested in buying new designs and asked for his mobile number, saying she would contact him later.

Trap laid

The next day, the woman sent a WhatsApp message to Dinesh. Since the message came from an unknown number, Dinesh did not respond immediately. The following day, he replied to the number, asking who it was, to which the woman responded, reminding him that she had visited his shop and enquired about new designs.

Subsequently, the woman began messaging Dinesh frequently and he responded. She started sharing her photos on WhatsApp and gradually lured him into her trap.

On June 14, around 3.30 pm, the woman called Dinesh on WhatsApp, telling him that she was alone at her relative’s house in Maradiyuru village. She shared her location and asked him to come there.

Dinesh, deciding to meet her, reached the location around 4.45 pm. The woman met him near his car and took him inside the house, saying they could spend time at her relative’s place.

Inside, she sat next to Dinesh, spoke to him affectionately, confessed that she liked him and hugged him. She then pretended to lock the door but merely closed it without latching it.

After some time, they heard banging on the door. Three men barged in, dragged Dinesh out of the room and assaulted him brutally. They stripped him partially, forced him to stand next to the woman, clicked photos and recorded videos.

Cop Shivanna’s entry

A few minutes later, Constable Shivanna arrived at the house along with one Murthy from Maakanahallipalya. They demanded Rs. 10 lakh from Dinesh to release him, threatening to upload the compromising photos and videos on social media and to assault him further if he refused.

Fearing humiliation, Dinesh called his brother, Mahendra Chowdhary, and asked him to pay Rs. 10 lakh to Constable Shivanna. Sensing that something was wrong when his brother suddenly asked for such a large sum, Mahendra, along with his friend Mahesh, went to the Periyapatna Police Station and complained.

Acting swiftly, the Periyapatna Inspector called Dinesh using Mahendra’s mobile phone and instructed him to hand over the phone to the people holding him captive. When one of the miscreants answered the call, the Inspector identified himself and warned them to release Dinesh immediately or face serious consequences.

Fearing arrest, the accused dropped Dinesh near Bylakuppe at around 1.15 am and fled the spot. Dinesh then called Mahendra to pick him up and together they went to the Bylakuppe Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Bylakuppe Police have registered a case, arrested Constable Shivanna and produced him before a Court, which remanded him to Judicial Custody. A search has been launched to nab the woman and other accomplices involved in the racket.

Homestay used for honey trap

The miscreants used a homestay accommodation to honey-trap Dinesh Kumar. One Madan had constructed a homestay at Maradiyuru village but had not rented it out until now.

Constable Shivanna approached Madan and told him that he needed the homestay as his friend and family members were coming on a tour. Trusting the Constable, Madan handed over the keys to Shivanna, who, along with the other accused, used the homestay to carry out the honey trap.

“There is information about the involvement of three persons in honey-trapping the cloth merchant. Investigation is underway and details about the other accused will emerge during interrogation,” said Additional Superintendent of Police L. Nagesh.

Report against Cop Shivanna sent to SP

A report on Constable Shivanna, also known as ‘Police Shivanna,’ detailing his involvement in the honey-trapping racket, has been submitted to Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana by the Bylakuppe Police.

Shivanna is currently in Judicial Custody. Since he is a serving Police Constable, the Department is expected to initiate disciplinary action against him. There have been several instances where Police personnel involved in such offences have been suspended or dismissed from service.

Now, with Constable Shivanna’s involvement in this honey-trapping case confirmed, it remains to be seen what Departmental action will be taken against him.