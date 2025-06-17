Mango growers, dealers face bitter season as prices plummet
News

Mango growers, dealers face bitter season as prices plummet

June 17, 2025

Mysuru: Mango, often hailed as the ‘King of Fruits’ for its sweetness, has turned bitter for growers and wholesale dealers this season.

A sudden slump in prices has left contractors — who purchased mangoes in bulk before the harvest — in distress.

Initially, mango prices were favourable, bringing smiles to sellers. However, the abrupt market crash has shocked growers, many of whom are leaving fruits on trees, hoping for a price revival. They fear that harvesting and selling now may not even cover transportation costs. Incessant monsoon rains have worsened the situation, as mangoes left on trees risk rotting and harvested fruits have a short shelf life.

Wholesale dealers, known as contractors, typically buy entire mango orchards from farmers during December-January. The unexpected price drop has hit them hard. Key varieties have seen sharp declines: Rasapuri: Fell from Rs. 120/kg to Rs. 80/kg, Badami: Dropped from Rs. 140/kg to Rs. 100/kg, Mallika: Reduced by Rs. 40 from Rs. 140/kg to Rs. 100/kg and Totapuri: Decreased by Rs. 10 (from Rs. 50/kg to Rs. 40/kg).

Karnataka cultivates mangoes across 1.40 lakh hectares, yielding 10-11 lakh tons annually. While about 4 lakh tonnes are consumed fresh, the rest are processed into juices, jams and pickles.

Though Mysuru’s market remains relatively stable, farmers in other regions are devastated and demand Government intervention, including a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mangoes. Responding to the crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging the declaration of a MSP for mangoes.

READ ALSO  Mango Mania: Mysureans go gaga over Mangoes

While growers and contractors grapple with losses, consumers are seizing the opportunity, flocking to vendors to buy their favourite varieties at lower prices.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching