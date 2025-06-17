City streets abuzz as jamun joins mango season frenzy

June 17, 2025

Mysuru: With the arrival of the mango season, Mysuru’s bustling markets are once again alive with the fragrance of summer’s favourite fruit. However, this year, the ‘black beauty’ — the Java plum, locally known as Jambu Nerale or Jamun — is steadily stealing the spotlight.

Jamun-laden bicycles and pushcarts are now a common sight at popular spots such as Bamboo Bazaar’s Old RMC Fruit Market, M.G. Road Market, Devaraja Market, Mandi Mohalla, Agrahara Market and on busy stretches like Yadavagiri near Akashvani, Kalidasa Road at Panchavati Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Crawford Hall Road and Kuvempunagar Main Road.

While mangoes initially dominated the fruit stalls, jamun’s unique flavour, medicinal value and striking deep purple hue have sparked a seasonal craze across the city’s markets.

To meet growing demand, these fruits arrive daily from Bengaluru, Hunsur, H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur, Rammanahalli and Bannur. The bigger and juicier varieties come from Kolar, Chintamani, Andhra Pradesh, Bagepalli and other areas.

According to vendors, jamun’s popularity stems from its taste and numerous health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and low in calories, jamun aids diabetes management, improves digestion, boosts immunity, helps control blood pressure and is even used in traditional medicines.

“Despite the price hike this year due to lower yield, customers don’t mind paying more for premium-quality jamun,” said S. Mahadev, President of the Devaraja Market Traders’ Association. This season, prices have climbed to Rs. 300 to Rs. 350 per kg, up from last year’s Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per kg.

The wholesale rates at the APMC Market are lighter on the pockets as per kg of the smaller variety of fruits costs Rs. 60 and the bigger varieties are priced between Rs. 80 and Rs. 100.

Native to India, the Java plum tree (Syzygiumcumini) typically flowers between February and March, with fruits forming in April-May and ripening by June-July. Currently, jamun carts tempt passersby of all ages to stop and buy, with cherries and jamun arranged invitingly for a quick snack.