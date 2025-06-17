Toilet in deplorable state

June 17, 2025

Mysuru: The toilet at the premises of the Wholesale Vegetables and Fruits Market at the Bandipalya APMC yard reeks of a pungent smell and remains in an unhygienic condition, causing severe inconvenience to everyone, including farmers and labourers.

The toilet, located opposite a row of stalls, is in a deplorable state due to a lack of proper maintenance. Despite this, many people continue to use it, worsening the foul odour in the area.

Although a paid toilet facility is also available, most labourers and farmers prefer the free facility. Adding to the mess are loads of dumped tomatoes that remain uncleared, turning the entire premises unsightly and unhygienic.

When these issues were brought to the notice of APMC Secretary Kumaraswamy, he assured that he would conduct a spot inspection and take appropriate action.