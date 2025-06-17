The Red Dump

June 17, 2025

Frustrated farmers throw loads of ripened tomatoes in Bandipalya APMC Yard as demand falls…

Early rains to blame

Mysuru: The tomato, which once brought a windfall for farmers, has now dented the fortunes of the agrarian community.

Aggrieved farmers are dumping truckloads of tomatoes, especially the jam variety, onto streets and market yards, unable to earn any profit at present.

The Bandipalya APMC yard on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, which receives tonnes of tomatoes and other vegetables daily, now paints a grim picture. The monsoon showers have worsened the situation by increasing soil moisture content, affecting tomato crops.

Due to intermittent rainfall, tomato plantations have been hit hard, forcing farmers to harvest only partially ripened fruits. These are harder and easier to transport in crates without sustaining damage.

Yesterday evening, the jam variety tomatoes were sold at Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,600 per quintal, translating to Rs. 15 to Rs. 16 per kg. Middlemen pick only quality fruits, while those damaged by pests or spoilage are rejected from the crates.

A significant share of the harvest is transported in bulk to Kerala by merchants who prefer partially ripened tomatoes to ensure a longer shelf life. Fully ripened fruits have a higher chance of rotting during transit.

Mango dominance

Adding to the woes is mango, the king of fruits, which currently dominates the market and has further reduced tomato demand. Besides farmers from Mysuru district, those from Pandavapura and areas around Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district have also been bringing their tomato yield to the Bandipalya APMC Market.

Earlier, damaged tomatoes at least found buyers in sauce factories. Now, with mangoes still ruling the market, the demand for mango-based products like packaged juice, flavoured sauce and ice-candy is high, further denting tomato sales.

A farmer from Pandavapura told Star of Mysore, “I have dumped about 660 kg of tomatoes — that’s 30 boxes with each box holding 22 kg — due to the dwindling demand. I have incurred huge losses and many farmers have dumped their yield in the last two days. This may continue today and tomorrow too.”

Yoga, a farmer from Nagamangala taluk, explained that whenever prices crash, farmers prefer to dump their produce rather than bear the added cost of transporting it back home, which only increases losses.

During rainfall, tomato plantations often suffer from Chukki Roga (leaf spot diseases) caused by fungal or bacterial pathogens, leading to defoliation and lower fruit yields. Such infected tomatoes are discarded during the sorting process. Moreover, the seasonal slump in demand for tomato sauce — which would otherwise absorb lower-grade produce — adds to the crisis.

Prices may increase

APMC Secretary Kumaraswamy said tomatoes are usually purchased in bulk by wholesalers in lots of 15 to 25 crates. On Monday (June 16), the price remained at Rs. 15 to Rs. 16 per kg but may see an increase in the coming days.

He added that tomatoes are naturally vulnerable to damage during rain.

On dry days, the chance of spoilage is low, but heavy rains cause significant damage, leading the fruits to rot and wither in the fields.

Given this distressing situation, especially for tomato growers, farmers are demanding that the State Government step in with relief measures.

For now, they can neither protect nor fully harvest their yield during rains — forced to stand by as helpless spectators while their crops perish.