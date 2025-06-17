Bad roads haunt industrialists, workers at Hebbal Industrial Area

June 17, 2025

Mysuru: There seems to be no relief for industrialists in Mysuru City, especially in the Hebbal Industrial Area. After having suffered owing to garbage and debris issues, the industrialists are now facing the brunt of bad roads. Most of the roads in Hebbal Industrial Area have not been asphalted for years, resulting in the formation of large potholes that have been posing a danger to commuters.

Every day, there are accidents resulting in two-wheeler riders suffering injuries, especially on the road leading to Automotive Axles from Damden Apartment on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which is in a pathetic condition.

KIADB Vs Hootagalli CMC: Factory workers suffer

An industrialist in the area complained that their efforts to get the roads asphalted since the past three years had not given any results as both Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) have been evading from their responsibility by blaming each other.

Another industrialist said, “Many nightshift workers have met with accidents as they cannot see clearly nor gauge the depth of the deep potholes. The increase in accidents since the rains has in turn increased absenteeism which has led to problems in industrial production.”

“It is physical pain for the employees and financial distress for the industries in Hebbal,” he added.

This being an important road that connects the Ring Road to Hebbal Industrial Area, authorities must take measures to provide good infrastructure to the industries that pay the highest taxes, said another industrialist.

Star of Mysore spoke to other industrialists, who informed that Hebbal Industrial Area, which was earlier under the control of Hootagalli CMC, was handed over to KIADB recently. While Hootagalli CMC collected taxes from the industries for the past three years, it did nothing to improve the infrastructure.

It may be recalled that KIADB recently cleared the debris and waste dumped on roads and footpaths in the Hebbal Industrial Area following an article published in the Star of Mysore.

Works to be taken up at Rs. 60 crore

When Star of Mysore contacted Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar, he informed that the Hootagalli CMC will be taking up road works in 24 different packages at Rs. 60 crore.

He said that the tender process for works was on the verge of completion, following which the works would commence in another 15 days.

“We will be taking up repair works on the 2.3 km stretch that connects Ring Road to Automotive Axles for Rs. 5 crore, 2 km stretch that connects Ring Road to HPCL godown passing to JK Radials plant for Rs. 4 crore, the one kilometre stretch between Bharat Institute of Oncology and Infosys at Rs. 60 lakh among others,” he added.

Chandrashekar said emphasis would be given to stretches that connect the Ring Road to Automotive Axles and HPCL Godown.

Though the maintenance of Hebbal Industrial Area has been handed over to KIADB, the road works are being taken up by Hootagalli CMC since the funds were released to take up the works at the time when it managed the industrial area.