Maharaja’s High School Alumni Assn. vows to restore past glory

June 17, 2025

Mysuru: Expressing deep disappointment over low admission in the over a century old Maharaja’s High School, JLB Road in city, the Maharaja High School Alumni Association has unveiled a road map to rejuvenate the school.

Addressing a press meet at Maharaja’s High School library this morning, the Maharaja’s High School Alumni Association President B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs said that the school was initially established by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as Maharaja Pathashala in 1833.

Expressing concern over declining admission in the school, Sridhar Raje Urs said that as a measure for increasing admission, the students will be provided free admission and books for 8th, 9th and 10th standards.

“As Alumni Association members, we are going to teach 10th standard students and make all efforts to improve pass percentage and as well as the marks earned by the students. We will take the classes after school hours at 4.30 pm, during which the students will be served coffee and biscuits. All the high scoring students will be presented prizes during the Founders Day celebration,” he said.

Pointing out that Director of Primary Education B.K. Basavaraju and retired teacher Devi Prasad have voluntarily come forward for taking classes, he said that importance will also be given for extracurricular activities as it is found necessary.

Alumni Association member Prof. Venkatesh Murthy said that, all efforts will be made to enhance knowledge among the school students.

Maintaining that the Alumni members take pride in teaching students, he said that the Association has planned to bring back past glory to the school.

He called upon the parents to join hands with the Association in bringing about qualitative change and thus ensure re-writing history.

School Vice-Principal Dr. Mahesh said that, the school offers admission for both English and Kannada medium of Instruction and that there are collectively only 80 students in 8th, 9th and 10th standards.

Pointing out that some of the students are from other States, he said that the admission may be poor because of a good number of private schools that exist in the vicinity. The Maharaja’s High School recorded a pass percentage of 60 in the SSLC exams this year, he added.

Former Principal Dr. C.A. Sridhar said that the school is the root of University of Mysore. Pointing out that the Maharaja’s School was once known for its high quality and valued education, he said that it is unfortunate that the school admissions saw a steady decline over the past few decades in an era of cut-throat competition from private schools.

“There was a time when the school had a huge number of students, several of whom did not have space even to sit in classrooms. It is important to note that many dignitaries such as former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and the city’s well-known Novelist R.K. Narayan studied in this school decades ago,” Sridhar said adding that all efforts will be made to improve admission.

Association Treasurer Rangaswamy and others were present at the press meet.