Incessant rains in Kodagu swell rivers, disrupt life

June 17, 2025

Kushalnagar: Kodagu has been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds since Sunday, leading to a significant rise in water levels across the district. The Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has reached full capacity for the second time this monsoon. Overflowing waters have inundated the Bhagamandala – Napoklu stretch, but vehicle movement remains unaffected thanks to the flyover in the area. Cauvery and Harangi Rivers are flowing above danger marks at various places.

In response to the downpour, the Kodagu District Administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions today, Tuesday, June 17. According to an official order from the Deputy Commissioner (DC), all Anganwadis, Primary and High Schools and Pre-University Colleges will remain closed. However, the II PUC examination-3 will be conducted as per schedule.

The water level of River Cauvery at the Kushalnagar – Koppa border rose by 13 feet within a day, raising concerns across the region. Currently, 18,000 cusecs of water are being released from Harangi Dam.

The Dam authorities have opted for a balanced discharge strategy by keeping 25 percent of the reservoir empty. Though the inflow stands at 13,000 cusecs, the outflow is maintained at 18,000 cusecs to ensure a buffer. If the inflow increases and the buffer is not maintained, over 50,000 cusecs and more would need to be released, risking severe flooding in low-lying areas of Kushalnagar.

The Cauvery River is flowing at full capacity and water is passing beneath the Kanive hanging bridge, which connects Mysuru district and is rising up to the steps of the nearby Rameshwara Temple, as usual during peak monsoon. If heavy rain continues, officials warn that the area could become completely submerged.

On Monday, the Tahsildar inspected the Kanive hanging bridge. Due to rising water levels, a lock has been placed on the gate near the Rameshwara Temple to restrict tourists from approaching the riverbanks.

In Donikaadu near Benguru village, part of Cherambane Gram Panchayat in Bhagamandala Hobli, floodwaters have arrived, forcing locals to commute by boats.

The Madikeri Taluk Tahsildar visited the flood-hit area and issued necessary instructions. Revenue Inspectors and village administrative officers from Bhagamandala Hobli are monitoring the situation on-site.

As of 8:30 am today, Kodagu recorded an average of 75.67 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, compared to 8.36 mm on the same day last year. Total rainfall since January has reached 989.51 mm, nearly double the 496.42 mm recorded during the same period last year.

Taluk-wise rainfall details (today vs same day last year/total since January Vs last year): Madikeri Taluk: 122.45 mm (9.57 mm); total 1505.52 mm (688.64 mm); Virajpet Taluk: 72.10 mm (1.90 mm); total 1025.15 mm (437.75 mm); Ponnampet Taluk: 71.07 mm (0.20 mm); total 902.10 mm (465.14 mm); Somwarpet Taluk: 74.35 mm (3.05 mm); total 886.52 mm (413.58 mm); Kushalnagar Taluk: 38.40 mm (27.10 mm); total 628.24 mm (477.00 mm)

Rainfall data across Hoblis (in mm): Madikeri Kasaba – 90, Napoklu – 88.80, Sampaje – 116, Bhagamandala – 195, Virajpet – 77.20, Ammathi – 67, Hudikeri – 87.60, Srimangala – 56.60, Ponnampet – 80, Balale – 60.09, Somwarpet – 74, Shanthalli – 140, Shanivarasanthe – 48, Kodlipet – 35.40, Kushalnagar – 24.80, Suntikoppa – 52.