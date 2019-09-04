Contractors warn of Dasara boycott if payments not cleared

September 4, 2019

Mysuru, Sept.4 (MK&BCT)- Contractors who had carried out Dasara works and successfully conducted various Dasara events last year are a miffed lot.

Reason: Their payments have not yet been cleared by the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). This year, they have threatened not to undertake any works if their payments are not cleared immediately.

A meeting was held at the Old Council Hall of the MCC yesterday where contractors poured out their woes to Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath. They threatened to launch a protest if the pending dues are not settled forthwith.

“The Government is yet to settle our bills. We have taken loans and our business is suffering. For the first time in all these years, we are hesitant to participate in the tender process,” contractors said. Almost all contractors said they were told that the delay in payment was due to lack of funds in the State coffers.

Not only last year’s but also majority of the bills of 2016 are also pending and over Rs.120 crore is due. Due to the delay in payment, most of the contractors have not only lost their profits but are incurring huge losses. Last year, for Dasara festival, though the High Power Committee had sanctioned Rs.15 crore, later the Government decided to approve only Rs.9 crore. But even after a year, the Government has released just Rs.4 crore and Rs.5 crore more are pending.

“The reason for the delay is best known to the authorities. Even though the DC brought it to the notice of the Government including Kannada and Culture Department, no initiative has been taken,” they alleged.

“We, with an aim to get some profit, had borrowed money from private money lenders and invested in the works. But the delay in getting money for our work will not only take away the profits but also our losses will increase as we need to pay interest for loans,” they told the Mayor.

Contractors Association Hon. President C. Venkatappa even set a deadline of three days for the Administration to clear the payments and has stated that they will not take up Dasara works if the payment is not cleared.

For the smooth conduct of Dasara celebration, the District Administration usually forms different Sub-Committees which include Welcome and Invitation, Sports, Procession/ Torchlight Parade, Farmers Dasara, Cultural Dasara, Illumination, Yuva Dasara, Food Mela and Wrestling Sub-Committee.

Each Sub-Committee, with the help of different contractors, take up various works during Dasara celebration but most of the contractors have not got the money which they had spent.

Responding to the contractors, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said, “the Government will be having many commitments. Money will be paid. It is only a question of time. Pending dues will be cleared on priority and we have already communicated to the Government and money will be released.”

Both Mayor and the Commissioner appealed to the contractors to cooperate with the MCC and the District Administration in the smooth conduct of Dasara.

“Contractors are a part and parcel of the MCC and all the works including Dasara are carried out promptly. We will ensure that the contracts and tendering process will be transparent and we will not bow to pressure. Payment will be released on time to carry out works,” the Mayor and Commissioner said.

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, former Mayor Ayub Khan and others were present.