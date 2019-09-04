Rains for five more days in Kodagu
Rains for five more days in Kodagu

September 4, 2019

Mysuru, Sept.4- The Meteorological Department officials have said that Kodagu will have rains for five more days.

Kodagu is expected to have 30 mm rains on Sept.4, 38 mm on Sept.5, 24 mm on Sept.6, 24mm on Sept.7 and 30mm on Sept.8, according to the officials, who also said that the maximum temperature in the district would be 21-220C and minimum temperature 15 to 160C.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather will prevail all through Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts during this period and the three districts may have light showers till Sept.8.

