Cops, Corona Warriors launch drive for strict social distancing at Vegetable Markets

April 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With people visiting the vegetable markets on M.G. Road and at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city, giving a go by to social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations despite several pleas and various awareness programmes, the Police, in association with Corona Warriors, launched a special drive this morning to ensure that both the sellers and the buyers compulsorily comply with all the lockdown regulations.

The Jurisdictional Nazarbad Police, led by Inspector G.N. Srikanth, along with about 20 local Corona Warriors, forced the people to stand in queues only at the marked boxes, thus maintaining social distance.

Also, all those not wearing face-masks were denied entry to the markets and all those with face masks were asked to compulsorily pass through the disinfectant tunnel installed at the entrance.

Brisk sale of cloth masks at M.G. Road Vegetable Market

Two persons selling cloth face masks were seen making quick bucks at M.G. Road vegetable market this morning as face masks have been made mandatory for everyone entering the market to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The mask sellers said that they were stitching the cloth masks at home and were selling it at Rs. 20 per mask at the entrance of the market.