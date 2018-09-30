Cops crackdown on illegal use of explosives around KRS Dam
News

Cops crackdown on illegal use of explosives around KRS Dam

Cases booked against two stone quarrying units;  Explosives, tractors and stone crushers seized

Mandya: Pandavapura Police have launched a crackdown on two  illegal stone quarrying units for using explosives at Baby Betta Kaval limits in Pandavapura Taluk. Baby Betta Kaval falls under 20 kms radius around the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.  On a tip off, Police carried out this crackdown.

Police have seized explosives like gelatin sticks, detonators, tractor, crusher and other equipment used in mining activities. They recovered the materials at an illegal stone quarry unit operating at Kaveripura region and another stone unit in Baby Betta limits. Police have registered  cases under Explosive Substances Act 1908 column 511, 188, IPC 4(1A), 21, 22, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

The Police raid comes in the wake of Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) N. Manjushree banning the use of high intensity explosives in mining and stone quarrying activities in 20 kms radius around the KRS Dam.

The ban has been imposed in view of Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Committee (KSNDMC) recommending the Mandya District Administration to check damages and fractures in Dam structures in the wake of high-intensity blasts in the mining areas around the Reservoir.

In a letter dated Sept. 27 addressed to Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Manjushree has said that high-intensity blasts in the mining areas are resulting in houses and buildings in the vicinity developing cracks apart from causing air pollution.

It may be recalled here that KSNDMC Director G.S. Srinivasa Reddy had also submitted a report on Sept. 25 where he had recommended the Mandya District Administration to take precautionary measures to control quarrying and mining activities within 15 to 20 kms of KRS and ensure the safety of the Dam that is the lifeline of the region, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

September 30, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Mandya DC bans explosives for stone quarrying 20 kms around KRS Dam
Disaster Monitoring Centre calls for curb on stone quarrying around KRS Dam
Blast of sound shocks people in Mysuru, Mandya and Pandavapura

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching