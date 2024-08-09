Cops detain JD(S) workers
News

Cops detain JD(S) workers

August 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: High drama was witnessed, as JD(S) workers led by former Minister and State Working President S.R. Mahesh were detained by the Police, ahead of Congress’ Janandolana Convention in city this morning.

Mahesh, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, former Corporators SBM Manju and Lakshmi, along with scores of party workers took strong objection to the derogatory flex boards put up by Congress, against JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and their family members, near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle).

Following an argument with the Police led by Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, the JD(S) workers were taken into a preventive custody. However, Mahesh raised slogans calling the Police as agents of the Government.

The detained party workers were taken to City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds near Chamundi Hill, where they staged a flash stir demanding reason for their arrest.

Later, JD(S) Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, former T. Narasipur MLA C. Ashwin Kumar, joined the fellow party workers in their protest.

