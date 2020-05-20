Coronavirus cases mount to 1,458 in Karnataka

May 20, 2020

With 168 cases, Mandya stands second in State, after Bengaluru Urban that has 250 positive cases

Bengaluru: With 63 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported, the total number of people infected from the disease rose to 1,458 in the State till 2 pm today (Wednesday).

According to official sources, in Hassan district 21 persons tested positive, followed by 10 in Bidar, Mandya (08), Bengaluru Urban (04), Kalaburagi (07), Udupi (06), Tumakuru (04), Yadagiri, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada one case each.

Sources said this morning, ten people were discharged from the hospital, taking the number of those who had cured from the pandemic to 553. So far, as many as 40 people, who had contracted the dreaded disease, lost their lives in the State.

71 cases in one day

Mandya district recorded the highest number of COVID cases yesterday as a total of 71 people tested positive for the virus including 38 male and 33 female. All have a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

With 168 cases, Mandya is in the second position in the State, after Bengaluru Urban that has 250 positives. Of the 71 cases reported yesterday in Mandya, seven are children aged below 10 years (five boys and two girls including a boy and girl aged one year), three are 12-year-old children (a boy and two girls), one 13-year-old girl, two 15-year-old children (a boy and a girl), two 16-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, 25 women and 29 men, said the Mandya district administration sources.

They left Maharashtra with several dozens of others in private vehicles and reached Mandya after May 15. They were placed under quarantine as per the protocol and their samples had been tested, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

K.R. Pet and Nagamangala worst affected

The Maharashtra link has turned into a headache as thousands of migrants are entering Mandya every day. Most of the migrants are returning to K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks. The district administration has made all arrangements to shift the migrants to quarantine facility directly from the check-posts as a precautionary measure. They are being subject to COVID tests and the number of positive cases has been rising since the last week.

Not only this, the sudden spurt is also attributed to the entry of migrants to Mandya through interior roads. K.R. Pet and Nagamangala have many such roads and officials admit that there are gaps in surveillance as there is a huge mismatch between the number who have registered on Seva Sindhu portal for entry into Mandya district and those who have actually entered.

Woman dies

A 55-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest at a quarantine centre in Morarji Desai Residential School at Somanahalli of Nagamangala last night. She had returned from Mumbai on May 17 and was placed under quarantine.

The deceased, a native of Juttanahalli of Nagamangala taluk, had been staying in Mumbai with her family for the past several years. The report of her swab samples is awaited, said officials.