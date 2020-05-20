DC relaxes lockdown norms in Nanjangud

May 20, 2020

Nanjangud: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar yesterday issued an order relaxing the lockdown norms in Nanjangud, which had reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district besides clearing Basavanapura and Tandavapura villages from Containment Zones.

Nanjangud was declared as ‘Cluster Containment Zone’ and following May 14 order, only shops selling essential commodities were allowed to operate and permission was given to the movement of labourers and vehicles of residents. But most of the lockdown rules were in force.

Now, following a request from Chamarajanagar DC Dr. M.R. Ravi, commercial activities and movement of inter-district traffic which was earlier prohibited, have been relaxed a bit and permission for a few commercial activities has been given.

Movement of goods vehicles, KSRTC buses, Government vehicles, ambulance and other vehicles transporting essential commodities have been permitted on Chamarajanagar-Nanjangud-Mysuru and Gundlupet-Nanjangud-Mysuru routes. But movement of private vehicles especially inter-State vehicles on Nanjangud route is not permitted.

Permission is also given to movement of autos, taxis and maxi cabs with certain rules to be followed. Salons and other shops have been permitted to conduct business from 7 am to 5 pm. Theatres, malls, gymnasiums and stadiums will remain closed.

The DC has also cleared Basavanapura in Chikkaiahnachatra hobli and Tandavapura in the taluk from Containment Zones. As COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Apr. 21, the two villages were declared as Containment and Buffer Zones and restrictions were imposed. As no new cases have been confirmed, the DC has taken back the earlier lockdown order.