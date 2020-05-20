Public throng to savour chaats as roadside eateries open in city
COVID-19, News

Public throng to savour chaats as roadside eateries open in city

May 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans thronged various roadside shops to savour chaats such as Gobi Manchurian, Pani Puri, Masala Puri, Bhel Puri etc. as the road side eateries and chaat centres that were closed for two months following lockdown resumed business yesterday.

The residents of city, who had stayed put in their houses consuming home-cooked food began to throng the chaat centres along with their children to tickle their taste buds as they were bored of eating home food. As hotels and restaurants provided only parcel service, huge crowds were witnessed at various chaat centres across the city.

The residents, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, were seen waiting for their turn at the chaat centres since 3 pm. As lockdown is in force from 7 pm to 7 am, the Police were seen moving around the city and asking roadside eateries to close the shops.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching