Public throng to savour chaats as roadside eateries open in city

May 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans thronged various roadside shops to savour chaats such as Gobi Manchurian, Pani Puri, Masala Puri, Bhel Puri etc. as the road side eateries and chaat centres that were closed for two months following lockdown resumed business yesterday.

The residents of city, who had stayed put in their houses consuming home-cooked food began to throng the chaat centres along with their children to tickle their taste buds as they were bored of eating home food. As hotels and restaurants provided only parcel service, huge crowds were witnessed at various chaat centres across the city.

The residents, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, were seen waiting for their turn at the chaat centres since 3 pm. As lockdown is in force from 7 pm to 7 am, the Police were seen moving around the city and asking roadside eateries to close the shops.