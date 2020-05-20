On second day, Mysuru KSRTC sees less passenger footfall

May 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC buses in the city witnessed little improvement in the number of passengers on the second day of resumption of KSRTC services following the relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 regulations.

On the first day yesterday, the KSRTC Mysuru City Division operated a total of 69 buses on different routes. Today, 57 buses had plied till 1pm, with an average occupancy of 15 passengers per bus.

In respect of Mofussil services, the KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division operated a total of 156 buses yesterday. Today, the Division plied 178 buses from the sub-urban bus stand till noon and this number may go up to 250 by the end of the day (7 pm).

On Tuesday, the Division recorded fare collection of Rs.2.5 lakh in total from all its seven depots in the district, which is very less as compared to the average collection of about Rs. 82 lakh in the pre-lockdown days.

KSRTC authorities said that there is more outward bound passengers from Mysuru and less number of inbound passengers, as people stuck in Mysuru due to the lockdown are eager to return to their native places.