Couldn’t get ventilator bed for my wife, says Mysuru DHO

May 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “My hands have become weak. I could not even arrange a bed with ventilator for my wife. Please complain to my higher officers and relieve me from my post. I am unable to handle pressure.” This is how District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath poured out his woes when a caller sought a ventilator bed for a patient.

The conversation between the caller and the DHO that has gone viral reflects the current deep crisis in Mysuru and how beds are managed. Sadly, even those in positions of authority become helpless when it comes to helping their own family members get treatment.

A relative of a COVID patient called the DHO on his mobile phone and requests him to arrange a ventilator as the patient was at ESI Hospital. He says that the patient’s wife passed away two days ago

Replying, Dr. Amaranth said, “I will give you the War Room number. Please call and enquire about bed availability. How can I get you ventilator as the availability will only be known to the War Room staff.”

Then the enraged caller retorted, “What sir, you are the DHO, can’t you even arrange for a bed?” To this, Dr. Amarnath replied, “You see, I am not connected with bed allotment. You can complain to anybody. As DHO, I could not arrange for a ventilator bed to my wife. It is out of my hands.”

When the caller said, “In that case why you should be there (as DHO)” to which Dr. Amarnath said, “Please send me, I am ready to go home. I cannot handle pressure any longer.” The caller then tells the DHO that there is a bed in a Private Hospital and his (DHO’s) one phone call will help in getting that bed for the patient.

Dr. Amarnath said, “I am in-charge of beds only in Government Hospitals and have no say regarding beds in Private Hospitals.” The DHO cuts the call and ends the conversation.