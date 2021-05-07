TOTAL LOCKDOWN

May 7, 2021

CM to make formal announcement later today

Fresh guidelines by evening

Tough measures to check surge of positive cases

Bengaluru: It is now certain that Karnataka will shut completely from May 10 to May 25 in the wake of galloping Corona positive cases and casualties across the State despite clamping Corona Curfew since last ten days.

This was decided at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here this morning, after the daily positive cases breached 50,000 mark and mortality crossing 300.

After two-hour-long deliberations, the CM agreed to enforce 15-day complete lockdown in the entire State from May 10 to May 25. This lockdown will be on the lines of Maharashtra which took a similar decision last month when the positive cases crossed 70,000 daily.

The CM is likely to make a formal announcement in this regard by this evening.

In the meantime, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar will issue fresh guidelines for the 15-day lockdown.

Sources close to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar told SOM that the Minister and top brass of Police, Health and BBMP strongly batted for complete lockdown since the Corona Curfew had failed to yield desired results.

There has been an undeclared medical emergency since the existing health infrastructure is unable to handle the surge in positive cases. The State was experiencing acute shortage of oxygen, beds, ventilators, ICU, oxygenated beds both in Government and Private Hospitals. The doctors are unable to treat patients due to lack of oxygen. Many patients were dying for want of oxygen and beds.

The CM was convinced that it will be impossible for the Government to handle new cases if lockdown was not ordered to check the people’s movement.

The Ministers wanted Yediyurappa to withdraw all relaxations given to various sectors as it was preventing Police from acting tough on curfew violators.

Dr. Sudhakar is learnt to have told the CM that their immediate priority should be to check mortality and infection especially in Bengaluru city. This time, the contagion has spread to rural areas resulting in deaths of villagers. Last year, the villages were safe but this time they were also reporting more cases mainly due to movement of people.

The crucial meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi, Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali and Revenue Minister R. Ashok.