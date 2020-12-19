SSLC, 2nd PU classes to begin from Jan. 1: CM
SSLC, 2nd PU classes to begin from Jan. 1: CM

December 19, 2020

Vidyagama for 6th to 9th standard students from New Year

Bengaluru: The State Government has decided to start 10th standard and 2nd PU classes, and also Vidyagama programme for 6th to 9th standard classes from Jan. 1, 2021.

This was decided at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha this morning. 

After the meeting, the CM told media that the Government would watch situation for 15 days and then it would take decision on starting other classes. The meeting also studied recommendations of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee headed by Dr. M.K. Sudarshan, and decided to follow it strictly.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said there would be no compulsion on students to come to school. Those who want to attend the classes must bring consent letter from their parents. Instead of mid-day meal, students would be distributed food kits. The Vidyagama programme would be held in school premises. Only 15 students will be there in each class. The classrooms would be thoroughly sanitised before opening them for students.

“We have to start SSLC and 2nd PU classes as exams are conducted by the Boards. Decision on promoting students of other classes will be taken at a right time,” he added. 

The Minister said students would be allowed inside the classes only after thermal screening. Hand sanitiser and soap would be provided to every student. Every student must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distance, he noted.

