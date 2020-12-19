Still in Ruin

December 19, 2020

More than a year after collapse, nothing concrete moves at Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Office

Mysore/Mysuru: The dilapidated Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade building has remained in a state of neglect even after the front portion (portico) of the building collapsed more than a year ago which has disappointed Fire Department personnel who have been working in the building with constant fear of another collapse.

The front portion of the building crashed on Aug. 9 last year on Varamahalakshmi festival day following which more cracks have appeared on the walls of the structure. Also, patches of roof plastering are coming apart almost every other day which has caused the scare. When the incident occurred last year, a host of VVIPs including none other than the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, a couple of Ministers and local Legislators, visited the spot for inspection and posed for photographs after promising speedy repair and restoration works.

Heritage hurdle: Later, following a report by the officials suggesting to construct a new building retaining the heritage characteristics of the old one instead of repairing the existing structure, the same VVIPs had assured of a new building, of course with a heritage character. But even after a year, nothing concrete on the proposal has happened, which has caused disappointment among the Fire Brigade personnel.

The Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade is the Headquarters for five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu. Subsequent to the partial collapse of the building, the main office of Fire and Emergency Services was shifted to Hebbal Fire Station while the Offices of Regional Fire Officer and District Fire Officer were shifted to Bannimantap Fire Station. However, 60 personnel still continue to work in this building keeping their fingers crossed. The structure has only a small restroom that can accommodate two or three personnel at a time.

Outdated equipment

The Office has a Control Room which receives emergency calls from anywhere in the five jurisdictional districts when accidents such as building collapse, fire breakout etc., occur. The Control Room which is equipped with five landlines and a wireless walkie-talkie, lacks modern communication gadgets — a much-needed facility during the time of emergencies.

This apart, as an example of carelessness of the authorities, the debris of the collapsed portion of the building was left in as-is, where-is condition for more than a month after the collapse, thus forcing the Fire Brigade personnel to themselves clear the debris which they did by dumping it under a banyan tree closeby.

Forced to rent houses

While personnel of Hebbal and Bannimantap Fire Stations are provided housing, the personnel at Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, which ironically houses the Headquarters of Mysuru Division comprising five districts, do not have official quarters and hence, are forced to stay at rented houses. The personnel complain that as they have chosen to stay at far off places because of high rent in localities nearby, they find it difficult to reach the spot of emergencies on time. They argue that providing residential quarters to them in close vicinity of the Fire Station will help them reach accident sites much faster. This is a crucial factor to minimise or eliminate the damage on lives and properties. The more delay of personnel reaching in time the more the damage.

No reward for selfless service

Fire personnel were classified as Corona Warriors and were tasked with spraying disinfectants in hotspots and other areas following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March. They were asked to do duties such as spraying, evacuating the infected, sprinkling and cleaning during the crisis. “We felt isolated as relatives and friends stopped visiting us,” said a Fire Brigade person.

Regretting that though they are considered as Corona Warriors, they are not getting due Government benefits. “Seven of our colleagues were infected with the virus and despite this and suffering the ignominy of isolation, we have served the society in our best capacity. Still we do not get any privileges and facilities,” he added.

Funds yet to be released

Chief Fire Officer Gurulingaiah said that the Government was yet to release funds for the construction of a new building. He pointed out that the Department of Heritage had said that the new building must get its approval as the old building is considered as a heritage structure. By the time preparations were underway for getting the approval, the outbreak of the pandemic proved as a dampener and everything had to be stopped with the spread of virus. However, the Department is in touch with the Government regarding the construction of the new building along with staff quarters, he added.