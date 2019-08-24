Minister directs officials to clear debris at Saraswathipuram Fire Station

August 24, 2019

Mysuru: Minister R. Ashoka visited the Fire Station at Saraswathipuram, where one portion of the portico had collapsed recently and inspected the place on Thursday.

Ashoka, who was accompanied by MLA L. Nagendra and the officials, directed them to clear the debris.

Later, speaking, he said that this is a nearly 120-year heritage building and he had asked the Deputy Commissioner to clear the debris immediately and also to construct the building in the heritage style again.

It is very sad that the place where there is a Fire Station to put out the fire is itself unsafe, hence one has to be always careful. Luckily, there was no loss of life. The place will be vacated at the earliest and work will begin, he assured.

Thousands of people today have suffered because of the floods. Rs.5 lakh compensation has been announced for the affected. The Government is standing by the people and a huge amount has been sanctioned, he said.

The officials have done remarkable work during the floods. The Government is in need of such officers.

DCP Muthuraj, District Fire Officer H. Raju, Saraswathipuram Fire Station Officer Nagaraj Urs and others were present.

