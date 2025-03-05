Couple, kid abduction case: Chamarajanagar Police arrest four kidnappers within 24 hours

March 5, 2025

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar District Police have arrested four persons, who had allegedly kidnapped a couple and their kid from a resort near Bandipur yesterday and have launched a hunt to nab three others, who are absconding.

The Police arrested the four abductors within 24 hours of them committing the crime and rescued Nishanth, a First Division Assistant (FDA) at BBMP in Bengaluru, his wife Chandana and their seven-year-old kid.

Those arrested are 30-year-old Mallikarjuna of Halladagennoru village, Kolara taluk in Vijayapura district, 32-year-old Eeranna Davalat Raya of Kembavi village, Surapura taluk in Yadagiri district, 40-year-old Siddaramaiah of Kachaganuru village in Hunasagi taluk and 30-year-old Vishwanath of Khanapura village, Sindagi taluk in Vijayapura district.

Those absconding are Puneet Eerappa, Snehit Eerappa and Bheenagowda and the Police have launched a hunt to nab them.

Nishanth, his wife and kid had checked into a resort near Mangala for a two-day stay on Sunday and Monday.

Briefing media persons in this regard, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.T. Kavitha said that the Manager of Country Club Resort near Bandipur had lodged a complaint that Bengaluru’s Nishanth, Chandana and their kid were kidnapped by a gang. The Police, who took the matter seriously, visited the crime spot immediately and collected information.

She further said that they got information about a person visiting the resort at about 11 am yesterday and an investigation was launched based on the car number, Nishanth’s mobile phone tower location and the abductors’ car passing the toll gates.

Finally, it was confirmed that the kidnappers had confined Nishanth and his family members in a farm house at Honnahalli village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district following which the Police raided the farm house and rescued Nishanth, his wife and their kid besides arresting four accused, SP Dr. Kavitha said.

“It appears that this kidnapping was carried out due to financial issues and investigation is underway. The exact reason for the kidnapping will be known only after a thorough investigation,” the SP informed. SP Dr. Kavitha lauded the Police officers, staff, Technical Division staff and Fingerprint Unit personnel for their immediate action and rescuing the family from the kidnappers.