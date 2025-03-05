Night beat Police assaulted

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: A case has been registered against three persons at V.V. Puram Police Station for allegedly abusing and assaulting night beat Police personnel. Following a complaint from Police staff K.N. Koushik, a FIR has been registered against the accused Mariswamy of Paduvarahalli and his friends yesterday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the complaint, when V.V. Puram Police staff Koushik and Mohammed Rehaman were on patrolling at about 3 am yesterday, they noticed three persons standing in front of a hotel on the 8th Cross leading to Adipampa Road and creating ruckus.

When they questioned them, they began to argue and abuse the Cops. The complaint stated that one of them slapped Koushik and two others began to push him around.

When Mohammed went to the rescue of Koushik, he was also assaulted following which they informed Night Patrolling Officer Nagarajanayaka over the phone, who rushed to the spot and questioned the assaulters during which the names of the accused were identified as Mariswamy and his friends.