COVID-19 has not so far reached community spread stage in Mysuru: DC

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has stated that COVID-19 has not reached community spread stage in Mysuru. This announcement comes even as 19 people tested positive for the killer Coronavirus in Mysuru so far. Of the 19, 17 cases are from Nanjangud-based pharmaceutical company (Jubilant Generics). Two cases were reported earlier and they had a foreign travel history.

In a live message on Facebook, the DC said that the infection that originated in Nanjangud has spread among some of the employees of the pharmaceutical company and their primary contacts in houses and their neighbourhood. “The disease has not spread to the people who are not in contact and residents must not panic due to rumours. It is not true that COVID-19 has reached community spread stage and I request people not to heed to malicious hearsay,” Abhiram Sankar said.

Mysuru reported two more positive cases for Coronavirus last night, taking the total to 19. Among them one is a woman, the wife of P-52 the employee of Jubilant Generics who was tested as third positive case in the district a week ago.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Mysuru district administration, the two more cases are identified as P109 and P110, the former is aged 63 years and latter is 27, the wife of P52. With this, a total of 16 cases were in the contact of P52, with majority of 14 being his colleagues.

