COVID-19 sample test centres in all Primary Health Centres: DHO

July 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration is exploring the option of opening COVID-19 sample test centres in all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in city as the infection rate is showing a northward trend.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. R. Venkatesh told reporters during an event at his office in Nazarbad yesterday that throat swab samples will be taken and tested at Primary Health Centres as they have a wider reach.

“As of now, the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the Department of Microbiology in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (K.R. Hospital), the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road, Cheluvamba Hospital and the private laboratory in JSS Hospital are authorised to carry out the sample tests. Also, samples are being collected and tested at Taluk Government hospitals,” he said.

Dr. Venkatesh added that steps will be taken to open more swab collection and testing centres from next week. He said that the District Administration was fully geared up to handle the rise in numbers. “Initially we had only one designated COVID Hospital. Now we have ESI Hospital, KSOU Extension Centre near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, B.M. Hospital on Hunsur Road and Vikram Jeshta at Yadavagiri at our disposal as COVID-care centres. In case the number spikes further, we are planning to convert other Government facilities like guest houses as care centres,” he said.

The DHO dispelled fear among Mysureans regarding the disease and asked them to be cautious. “We have been repeatedly asking people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily, to wear masks, repeatedly sanitise and maintain social distancing. Infection spread can be curtailed to a large extent if the basic steps are followed,” he added.

He denied reports of community spread of the virus in Mysuru. “Of course, the cases are increasing by the day so also the containment zones. We are battle-ready to face any situation,” he said.

On the occasion, ‘Shoe World’ distributed over 150 multi-layered, washable and reusable masks, PPE kits, Sanitisers and Gloves. The shop proprietor Ravichandra, District Tuberculosis Control Officer Dr. Ravi, Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad, Health Education Officer S. Prakash and others were present.