City Pharmacists told to get ready with COVID-care kits

July 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With a surge in COVID-19 cases in cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, many private hospitals have begun care packages for Coronavirus patients who are in home isolation, offering remote monitoring by nurses and doctors and medical care kits that will help detect if their condition deteriorates. Such medical care kits, prepared by local pharmacists, are in huge demand as the number of people being put in home isolation is rising by the day. 

As if to prepare for the worst where there are no beds in hospitals and where COVID patients are treated at homes by doctors over tele-consultation, pharmacists in Mysuru have been asked to prepare COVID-care kits to be supplied to the patients. 

At a meeting with city pharmacists yesterday, District Deputy Drugs Controller B.P. Arun asked pharmacists to keep such kits ready for disposal. The kits will contain a digital thermometer and an oxygen saturation metre for daily monitoring of the patient vitals, equipment for self test, N-95 and other masks, face shield, gloves, sanitisers, a pulse oximeter, a blood pressure machine and PPE kits. 

Each kit will cost an approximate amount of Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 4,000. “The Government will decide on who should pay for the kits — whether to levy the amount from the patient or the Government itself will pay for them — but keep them ready for any eventuality in the future,” Arun told pharmacists. 

“Home isolation of those without risk factors and those who are comfortable, eating well, do not have breathlessness should stay home and isolate themselves in a room and use a separate bathroom. But monitoring is required by trained healthcare professionals and for this, the COVID-care kits are necessary,” he explained. Arun added that pharmacies must wait for the order from the Deputy Commissioner on the sale and supply of such kits. 

Assistant Drugs Controllers Nagaraj and Nazia, pharmacists N. Raghavan of Raghulal & Co., Ramesh, Chandragupta Jain, Kumar, Babu, Arun, Zakaullah and others attended the meeting. 

