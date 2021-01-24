COVID-19 vaccine brings back students to Colleges

January 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With steady decline in Corona positive cases, the attendance of students for offline courses has seen a drastic improvement.

The students, who were hesitant to go to colleges during initial days, were now making a beeline. The numbers have increased especially after vaccine drive started on Jan 16. Since last 10-15 days, PU, Degree, Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Engineering, Medicine and Diploma classes have opened and the attendance of students had improved.

From the meagre 20 percent to 25 percent attendance during initial days of re-opening of colleges, the percentage of students attending the classes has now almost touched 75 percent. Students were attending the classes by strictly following safety protocols such as wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitising. Even lecturers were taking classes with interest following good turnout. The student strength had increased in Maharaja, Maharani, Yuvaraja Colleges, Study Centres in Manasagangothri, Government and Private UG and PG Colleges. The flow of students from rural areas too has improved.

Meanwhile, hostels run by Departments of Social Welfare and Backward Classes were strictly observing Standard Operating Procedures like serving hot water and hot food to students.