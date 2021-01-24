BSY dedicates Basava Bhavan to Mysureans

January 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated Basava Bhavan, a multi-facility Centre, built at a cost of Rs. 5 crore at Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city yesterday. The Bhavan has been built on behalf of Hebbal-Vijayanagar Basava Samithi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State Government was constructing ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ at Basava Kalyana, the birthplace of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, in Bidar district at a cost of Rs. 500 crore. This Mantapa was on the concept of Basavanna’s ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ that was held 800 years ago. It was the first Parliament in world with representation to all communities, he said and added that the Mantapa in Basava Kalyana would be completed within two years.

The CM said that Basavanna’s preachings were relevant all the time and added that Basavanna had dreamt to build a caste-less society way back in 12th century and now it was their duty to make it a reality.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji lauded Basava Samithi for chalking out social welfare programmes for the past many years and said now they have built a big structure in city and aptly named it as ‘Basava Bhavan.’

District Minister S.T. Somashekar released a book ‘Akkana Hambala.’ Sri Chidananda Swamiji of Hosa Mutt, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Nandish Hanji, Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha District President S. Shivamurthy and Basava Samithi President H.V. Basavaraj were present.

Awestruck with artwork

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was awestruck with the wooden artwork of ‘Anubhava Mantap’ in the main auditorium of Basava Bhavan yesterday. Unveiling this artwork, the CM appreciated the work and wanted to honour the artist for the wonderful artwork. The Basava Samithi members told the CM that the artwork was done by Siddaraju of Mysuru.