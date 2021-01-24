CSI to start Medical College in city soon

January 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A new Medical College by Church of South India (CSI) will come up in Mysuru soon and preparations are on in this regard, said Rt. Rev. Mohan Manoraj, Bishop of CSI.

After inaugurating a new Dental Clinic in the premises of Mission Hospital in city yesterday, he said the big hospitals established by CSI in Mysuru, Udupi and Hassan were running efficiently. There are plans to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and the needy at affordable price. In this regard, a Dental Clinic has been established in the Mission Hospital premises. Besides, CSI has plans to start a Healthcare Centre at a place 30 kms away from Mysuru to extend medical treatment to rural people.

Vincent Palanna, Director, Mission Hospital, said this hospital had not been set up with the intention of making money but with the motto of social service. Dedication, hard work, care and concern of the staff had brought laurels to the Hospital. Many hospitals in city have shut due to various problems but the Mission Hospital was doing well.

He said the Mission Hospital has been modernised and steps had been taken to make the premises dust-free. A blood bank will be set up and a free counselling for daily wagers will be done in hospital premises. Presently, coolie workers were examined free of cost between 6 pm and 9 pm daily, he added.

Rev. Gurushantha, Medical Superintendent Dr. Suguna Shanthi were present.

