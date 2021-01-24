RSS Pracharak passes away

January 24, 2021

Bengaluru: Baburao Desai (97), a senior Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a national leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), passed away at 10 pm on Friday at a private hospital here.

Baburao, who joined as a Pracharak of the Sangh Parivar in 1942, served in that capacity in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad districts in 1949.

He later served as the Vibagh Pracharak at Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Ballari and was appointed as the Secretary of VHP in 1986.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa took to twitter to condole the death of Baburao.

Various other leaders too have condoled his death.