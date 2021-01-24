RSS Pracharak passes away
News

RSS Pracharak passes away

January 24, 2021

Bengaluru: Baburao Desai (97), a senior Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a national leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), passed away at 10 pm on Friday at a private hospital here.

Baburao, who joined as a Pracharak of the Sangh Parivar in 1942, served in that capacity in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad districts in 1949. 

He later served as the Vibagh Pracharak at Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Ballari and was appointed as the Secretary of VHP in 1986.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa took to twitter to condole the death of Baburao. 

Various other leaders too have condoled his death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching