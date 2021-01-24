Road Rage case: Three Police teams formed to nab accused; KSRTC employees seek protection

January 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a biker stabbing a KSRTC bus driver in a Road Rage incident near Hosaramanahalli (Bilikere Police limits) on Mysuru-Hassan Road on Thursday evening, three Police teams led by a Sub-Inspector has been formed to nab the accused, said Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth.

The SP, who has taken the incident seriously, has formed the teams to track down the accused based on the registration number of the bike and the Police teams have already begun their investigation.

KSRTC employees seek protection: Meanwhile, KSRTC employees have urged the Police and the Government to provide protection to drivers and conductors. They said that they were facing such threats since many years and had also submitted a memorandum to the DC&IGP seeking protection a few years back, but nothing has been done in this regard.

It may be recalled that the KSRTC bus (KA-45-F-0007), driven by Venkatesh with K.T. Harish Kumar as the conductor, left Mysuru to Hassan with passengers and as the driver took a turn on Hunsur Road and was proceeding on Hassan Road, a cow suddenly came on to the road forcing the bus driver to swerve slightly to the right side to avoid hitting the animal, which irked three persons, triple riding on a bike, coming on the opposite direction.

The bikers, who took a U-turn, followed the bus and forced the driver to stop the bus at Hosaramanahalli, coming under Bilikere Police limits. The bikers then began to abuse driver Venkatesh, who got down from the bus to explain.

But suddenly, one of the riders, caught hold of him, thrashed and stabbed him multiple times in the presence of villagers and passengers. The riders later fled from the spot. The driver was admitted to a private hospital in city, where he is said to be out of danger.