COVID booster dose vaccination drive launched in city

January 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The nationwide COVID-19 booster dose vaccination drive was launched in city this morning.

In the first phase of the drive, healthcare and frontline workers including Police, Revenue Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Urban Development Department and those over 60 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

MMC&RI: The booster dose vaccination drive by Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) was launched by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall at J.K. Grounds with a medical staff administering the booster dose to a senior citizen.

The vaccine drive by MMC&RI will continue at Charaka Government Ayurveda Post-Graduation Centre in Brindavan Extension on KRS Road from tomorrow.

MLA seeks Rs. 86 crore fund

Speaking after launching the vaccine drive, MLA Nagendra called upon the public, who have taken both the doses and completed the waiting period (9 months) to get themselves vaccinated with the booster dose.

Continuing, the MLA said that he has written a letter to the Government seeking Rs. 86 crore grant for the development of Krishnarajendra (KR) and Cheluvamba Hospitals and also for the development of student hostels. He said that the works would be launched after the grants are received and completing all formalities such as calling tenders etc.

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose (booster dose) will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses, which means those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin and those who have received two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Principal Dr. Dakshayini, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Sudha Rudrappa, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine of MMC&RI Dr. Mudassir Azeez Khan, MMC&RI Administrative Officer Veena and others were present.

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the CoWIN system (completion of 9 months — 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose), according to the guidelines issued by the Centre. Registration and appointments are available in both online and onsite formats. The eligible population who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.

At SMT Hospital

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas launched the booster dose COVID vaccination drive at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital on JLB Road this morning.

Speaking after launching the vaccination drive, he said that the Government, after providing first and second doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for free to protect the people from the deadly virus, has now launched the booster dose vaccination drive.

He called upon eligible beneficiaries to come forward and get themselves vaccinated and also follow COVID precautionary measures such as wearing mask, maintain social distance and use hand sanitisers to keep the virus at bay.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr. Shivprasad, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present on the occasion.