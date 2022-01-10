MUDA Commissioner transferred

January 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a sudden and surprising development, the State Government today transferred Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh. The officer has been transferred without any posting, it is learnt.

Within hours of the transfer, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy took additional charge as MUDA Commissioner this afternoon.

Dr. Natesh, who had taken over as MUDA Commissioner from P.S. Kantharaju on May 4, 2020, was transferred to Animal Husbandry Department at Bengaluru in June 2021. The Government then had appointed KAS officer Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar in place of Dr. Natesh. But the Government cancelled Natesh’s transfer in just a day and the officer continued to serve as MUDA Commissioner, until his transfer today.

Dr. Natesh was in the news recently for operations and drives aimed at reclamation of encroached or grabbed MUDA properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees in and around the city.