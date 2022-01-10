MUDA Commissioner transferred

Mysore/Mysuru: In a sudden and surprising development, the State Government today transferred Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh. The officer has been transferred without any posting, it is learnt.
Within hours of the transfer, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy took additional charge as MUDA Commissioner this afternoon.
Dr. Natesh, who had taken over as MUDA Commissioner from P.S. Kantharaju on May 4, 2020, was transferred to Animal Husbandry Department at Bengaluru in June 2021. The Government then had appointed KAS officer Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar in place of Dr. Natesh. But the Government cancelled Natesh’s transfer in just a day and the officer continued to serve as MUDA Commissioner, until his transfer today.
Dr. Natesh was in the news recently for operations and drives aimed at reclamation of encroached or grabbed MUDA properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees in and around the city.
No wonder these drives costed him his spot at MUDA. The corrupt politicians and their chelas don’t like honesty and honest officers.
New slogn: Asathya Meva Jayethe
Not surprised. The most venerated and loved DC Ms. Rohin Sindhuri too had this sudden uncalled-for transfer in hours just because she was an honest government servant going after land mafia dons. As long as we have the politician raj these things keep happening. People are just helpless spectators. No matter who you elect, they all come in the same fur.
This reminds me DC Ms. Rohini Sindhuri transfer. I think people have accepted bribes and corruption as a standard practice and no longer an offence. In one of the sub registrar office the sub registrar openly ask for a bribe, no shame.