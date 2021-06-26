COVID crisis: Skill development programme for unemployed youths

June 26, 2021

Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department is conducting a free skill development programme to provide training and create awareness on livelihood opportunities for those who have lost their jobs due to the current COVID crisis including teachers, tourist guides and workers of hotel industry.

Interested candidates can upload their details on the website https://covidhopes.kaushalkar.com/. For details, contact Mob: 70268-22080 or 87223-99036, according to a press release from District Skill Development Officer.