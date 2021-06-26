Financial assistance for labourers of unorganised sector

June 26, 2021

In the wake of COVID crisis, the Labour Department has invited applications from labourers of unorganised sector including washermen, hairdressers, construction workers, tailors, mechanics, rag-pickers, loading-unloading workers, goldsmiths, potters and blacksmiths to provide relief package of Rs. 2,000, as announced earlier by the State Government.

BPL families of all 11 categories of workers with Aadhaar card linked to their bank accounts, in the age group of 18 to 65 years, are eligible to get this one-time compensation. Applicants can submit the applications online (https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/) before July 31. For details, contact Helpline: 15521 or Seva Sindu, Mob: 80883-04855, 63617-99796, 93802-04364 or 93802-06704.