MCC invites applications for Group Housing Scheme

June 26, 2021

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has invited applications from eligible persons of Chamundeshwari Assembly Segment for allotment of 2,446 houses of Group Housing Scheme near Mandakalli in the taluk, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

Eligible persons residing in Ward No. 7 (Metagalli), Ward No. 44, Ward No. 45 (Janathanagar), 46 (Sharadadevinagar), 58 (Dattagalli) and Ramakrishnanagar, Hootagalli CMC, Bogadi, Kadakola, Rammanahalli and Srirampura Town Panchayats, all coming under Chamundeshwari segment, can apply for the Group Housing Scheme before June 30. Also, all beneficiaries who have already been issued provisional letters and obtained challan regarding allotment of Group Houses at Mandakalli, are required to remit the money and submit a copy of the challan at the office.

Interested persons residing in Chamundeshwari constituency, can get the application form priced at Rs. 100 and the filled-in form must be submitted at the MCC Guest House near Cheluvamba Park in Vontikoppal, before June 30, according to a press release.