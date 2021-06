June 26, 2021

Sarvamangalamma (94), a resident of Kuvempunagar in city, passed away early this morning.

She leaves behind three sons — former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, former Income Tax Officer K.V. Jayashekar and former Postal Department employee K.V. Nagaraju — three daughters and a host of relatives and friends. A son and a daughter had predeceased her.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram this afternoon.