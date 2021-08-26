COVID guidelines: Minister inspects schools, colleges

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who visited various Government educational institutions yesterday, inspected the COVID-19 preventive steps being taken at the institutions and instilled confidence among the students to attend classes without fear.

Somashekar, who first visited Maharani’s PU College on N.S. Road, enquired the well-being of the students, who expressed happiness about the commencement of offline classes. The Minister wished the students good luck by offering them roses.

College Principal P. Somanna, who provided information about the facilities in the College, said that six laboratory rooms were being constructed using the funds provided by MLA L. Nagendra. He told the Minister that there was a need for six more classrooms and urged Somashekar to provide grants for the same so that more students could be admitted to the College.

Speaking to media persons later, Somashekar said that the Principal had informed him about the need for six more classrooms and added that he would inform the Education Minister about it besides stating that MLA L. Nagendra would take action in this regard.

Somashekar later visited Karnataka Public School at Kuvempunagar and enquired about the education being provided there. When the Minister asked the students if anyone was interested to be a politician, students laughed in disagreement but raised their hands when the Minister asked them if they wanted to be doctors, engineers, IAS and IPS officers.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh accompanied the Minister.