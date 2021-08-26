‘Thanks to Modi, India is safe from terror’, says litterateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Talibanis taking over neighbouring Afghanistan, the situation of India would have been worse had Narendra Modi not been the Prime Minister of the country, opined acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa.

He was speaking to press persons after Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar left after calling upon him at his residence in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Observing that the political instability in Afghanistan may have a bearing on our country too, Dr. Bhyrappa contended that our country would have been facing a serious situation had a Coalition Government of numerous parties been in power at the Centre. But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, terrorists cannot easily strike at our country, he said.

Asserting that Narendra Modi should continue as the Prime Minister for some more years in the interests of the nation’s safety, security and development, he noted that the Union Government has given full powers to the Army to strike at terror bases.

Replying to a query on KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan’s remark comparing RSS with Taliban, Dr. Bhyrappa said that it is a ridiculous statement made by the Congress leader. Maintaining that such insensible remarks can be made only in our country, he said that Dhruvanarayan should not have made such a remark being a responsible leader of a party.

Reacting to Minister Sunil Kumar’s visit to his residence, Dr. Bhyrappa said that it was a courtesy call, during which the Minister shared his past memories. Asserting that there was nothing political about the Minister’s visit, the veteran writer contended that he did not give any suggestions to the Minister on any issues.

Earlier, Sunil Kumar called upon Dr. Bhyrappa and enquired about his well-being.

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishtana Hon. Secretary G.L. Shekar, BJP leaders Arunkumar Gowda, Devanur Pratap, CESC officials and others were present.