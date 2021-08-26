‘Thanks to Modi, India is safe from terror’, says litterateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa
News

‘Thanks to Modi, India is safe from terror’, says litterateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Talibanis taking over neighbouring  Afghanistan, the situation of India would have been worse had Narendra Modi not been the Prime Minister of the country, opined acclaimed writer and Saraswathi  Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa.

He was speaking to press persons after Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar left after calling upon him at his residence in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Observing that the political instability in Afghanistan may have a bearing on our country too, Dr. Bhyrappa contended that our country would have been facing a serious situation had a Coalition Government of numerous parties been in power at the Centre. But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, terrorists cannot easily strike at our country, he said.

Asserting that Narendra Modi should continue as the Prime Minister for some more years in the interests of the nation’s safety, security and development, he noted that the Union Government has given full powers to the Army to strike at terror bases. 

Replying to a query on KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan’s remark comparing RSS with Taliban, Dr. Bhyrappa said that it is a ridiculous statement made by the Congress leader. Maintaining that such insensible remarks can be made only in our country, he said that Dhruvanarayan should not have made such a remark being a responsible leader of a party.

Reacting to Minister Sunil Kumar’s visit to his residence, Dr. Bhyrappa said that it was a courtesy call, during which the Minister shared his past memories. Asserting that there was nothing political about the Minister’s visit, the veteran writer contended that he did not give any suggestions to  the Minister on any issues.

READ ALSO  PM Modi to declare India’s Cleanest City tomorrow

Earlier, Sunil Kumar called upon Dr. Bhyrappa and enquired about his well-being.

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishtana Hon. Secretary G.L. Shekar, BJP leaders Arunkumar Gowda, Devanur Pratap, CESC officials and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching