COVID hitting more youths now: DC

April 3, 2021

Youngsters and floating population turning out to be super-spreaders

Mysore/Mysuru: A majority of COVID-infected persons now are youths below 40 and this is because of sheer carelessness. “Mysuru reported 174 positive cases yesterday and today too, 170 cases will be reported. This indicates steady and high infection rate. We have found that a majority of youths are being infected,” said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Addressing a press meet at her Office this morning, she said that floating population in Mysuru too is contributing to infection rate. “90 percent of positive cases are reported from the heart of the city and primary and secondary contacts are not turning up for tests. In Karnataka, Mysuru has touched a positive rate of 1.9 percent and it has increased from 1.4 percent two to three days back,” she explained.

Youths are being careless and have gone complacent after the initial surge in Mysuru where an average 600 to 800 positive cases were being reported last September and October. “People think that they are immune from Coronavirus and this trend is dangerous. No one is following COVID protocols. Even at crowded places, people are not following rules. This calls for stricter enforcement,” she said.

Examining the positive rate, the district administration has concluded that there are no cluster cases. “Youths and floating population are turning out to be super-spreaders. We are seeing a spike as testing has increased. Death rate too is shown an increase as people from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and other co-morbidities are dying,” she explained.

Regarding vaccination of over 3.5 lakh people above 40 years in Mysuru, she said that the process of all-days vaccination has been set in motion and vaccines are made available at all Hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “We are discussing with MAHAN (Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres) on ways and means to provide free vaccination to all so that it can motivate more people to come and vaccinate,” she said.

There are over 166 PHCs in Mysuru and 510 sub-centres. Over 210 sub-centres do not have doctors and nurses. “Steps will be taken to fill vacancies and resume vaccination process at all Centres. Today till afternoon, 170 cases have been reported and of that 144 cases are from the heart of the city and most of them below 40. Secondary contacts can turn super-spreaders as they are not coming for testing. Only 20 percent of them are coming for testing,” she said.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M Yogesh were present.