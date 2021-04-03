Gyms seek relief package as Govt. orders their closure again
April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Gym owners and fitness trainers in Mysuru are distraught as their only source of livelihood has been snatched away by the State Government yesterday after orders were passed to close all gyms across the State. 

“While hotels, bars, theatres have been allowed 50 percent occupancy, why the gyms have been asked to shut down? This is an autocratic and highly partial rule that favours only one section of the business and kills businesses like gyms and fitness training,” said Karnataka Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association President A.V. Ravi.

Addressing a press conference in city this morning, Ravi said that ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared in March last year, there has been no substantial earnings at gyms. 

“We have not been able to pay the rent of the buildings or the instalments against loans taken for purchase of gym equipment. It has become difficult to make ends meet,” Ravi said adding “The condition of the owners of the gym has worsened. We have to pay a minimum of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1 lakh rent of the buildings and since last March we couldn’t pay the rent, salary to trainers and also cleaners. It’s important for us to keep gyms open and run them with all precautions and guidelines but the Govt. is not allowing us to pay our loans and many gym owners and trainers are facing a tough time to earn living. This disparity towards gyms is disheartening.”

Trainers in local gyms are not paid hefty salaries. A gym trainer earns Rs. 15,000 a month which is a meagre amount for the trainer being the only breadwinner in the household. There are more than 250 gyms and fitness centres in Mysuru and if the same situation continues, most of them will face                                     permanent shutdown. 

Gyms are considered by the Government as high-risk in view of the gathering of people in a closed environment. Sweating, heavy breathing and coughing and sneezing could contribute to spreading the virus. “Even theatres and bars function in closed spaces. Why are they allowed to operate in 50 percent occupancy capacity,” Ravi questioned. 

“Contrary to many other businesses, there are no special relief packages. Despite gym owners appealing to the State Government for a financial package, the order has been passed to shut. Personal trainers are already struggling with unemployment due to no opportunities and it’s a long struggle ahead if there is no Government assistance,” said President of Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association M.S. Harsha. 

Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association Secretary Suresh Chandra, Vice-President Syed Salman, Director Shama Rao and Treasurer Akash Deep were present.

