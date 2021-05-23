COVID Lockdown: Chief Secretary instructs Cops to arrest those arguing with them

May 23, 2021

2,272 vehicles seized from May 7 till 22 in city

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Chief Secretary Ravikumar, following suggestion from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has instructed City Corporation Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and senior Police officials to act tough on those violating COVID Lockdown regulations issued by the State Government and seize vehicles moving around unnecessarily after purchase hours (6 am to 10 am).

The Chief Secretary has also instructed the Police to arrest those who indulge in arguing with them under National Disaster Management Act.

“Do not release seized vehicles under any pressure. Let the owners of zseized vehicles pay fine and get their vehicles release after lockdown closes,” the order stated.

Strict implementation of order in Mysuru

Following instructions from the Chief Secretary, City Police have swung into action and are implementing the lockdown guidelines strictly. The Police, using the public addressing system fitted to their vehicles are going around city and instructing the public to maintain social distancing and compulsorily wear face masks while they (public) go out for purchases between 6 am and 10 am besides instructing shops selling essentials to start closing the business from 9.30 am.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta chaired a meeting at his Office yesterday and instructed the Police Officers to implement the order strictly.

The City Top Cop, in a press release has stated that following the extension of lockdown till June 7 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the COVID Lockdown guidelines issued earlier would continue and urged the public to co-operate with the Cops by following the guidelines and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

2,272 vehicles seized, 1,785 cases registered, Rs. 3,29,600 fine collected

The Mysuru City Police, who are manning city roads, circles, junctions, etc. in city to prevent unnecessary movement of people and vehicles on city roads, have seized a total of 2,272 vehicles — 2,152 two-wheelers, 76 cars, autorickshaws and 44 other vehicles — in city from May 7 to 22.

A total of 1,785 cases have been registered against those not wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. A total of Rs. 3,29,600 spot fine has been collected from the offenders.

As many as 19 cases under The Disaster Management Act – 2005 and The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act- 2020 has been registered against shopkeepers and traders for conducting business by flouting the norms, according to a release.