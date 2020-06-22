COVID precautions: Vijayanagar Aadhaar Kendra shut

June 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) that was till now functioning at #532, CCK Complex, New Kalidasa Road, Opposite MUDA Complex, Vijayanagar First Stage, taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19, has been closed until further notice.

The Kendra has been closed as a COVID-19 case has been detected in the house opposite to the building. As a precaution, the Kendra has been closed and the area has been declared as a containment zone.

Mysuru City Corporation staff sprayed sanitisers and disinfectants around the Kendra and even in the houses that are located within the containment zone. In a communication to ‘Star of Mysore,’ the Aadhaar Seva Kendra Centre Manager Col. (Retd.) N.G. Krishna Prasad said that people with appointments are requested to reschedule their appointments.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Saraswathipuram (above Blue Dart Couriers, Kamakshi Hospital Road) will, however, be open, he added.