International Day of Yoga: Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji demonstrates ‘Jala Yoga’

June 22, 2020

Srirangapatna: As part of International Day of Yoga celebrations, Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji of Chandravana Ashram near here demonstrated ‘Jala Yoga’ in Srirangapatna yesterday.

He performed various asanas in River Cauvery near the Ashram for nearly 30 minutes. Over 10 asanas including Virabhadrasana, Shiluve Asana, Hanumanasana, Padmasana, Matsyasana and Kurmasana were displayed with ease as he floated on water.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “Practicing yoga will reduce physical and mental stress. We must make time for yoga and pranayama every day. This will increase immunity and concentration.” Associations and organisations should create awareness about yoga benefits, he suggested.

District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda and others performing Yoga at the Ashram premises.

Earlier, at the programme held at the Ashrama premises was attended by Mandya District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, his wife Devika, daughter and son-in-law. The Minister too performed yoga for about 20 minutes. Sri Chandrashekara Shivacharya Swamiji of Hiremutt in Belagavi and former Minister Rudrappa Lamani too joined the yoga session.

Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple premises

Yoga Day celebrations was also organised in the premises of Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple premises in Srirangapatna yesterday under the aegis of Taluk Administration, K. Shettihalli Vivekananda Yoga Kishora Kendra and Abhinava Bharat organisation.

Tahsildar M.V. Roopa and Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma of Shashwathi Dharmika Kriya Samiti in Srirangapatna performed yoga on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma said that doing yoga everyday will help us lead a healthy life. Stating that PM Narendra Modi has created awareness about the benefits of yoga to the whole world, he said that everyone should practice yoga for personal as well as society’s health.

Gandhian Dr. B. Sujay Kumar, Abhinav Bharat’s K.S. Lakshmish, Vidyabharati Educational Institution’s Ranganna, former Municipal Council Member Nalina, Parisara Ramesh and others were present.

Yoga trainers K. Shettihalli Appaji, Narasimha and Shreyas taught yoga asanas.

Also, taluk’s Karigatta Neelachala Sneha Balaga Members performed yoga at Srinivasa Temple premises. Dr. Raghavendra led the one-hour yoga session which was attended by over 50 members from various villages.