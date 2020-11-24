COVID vaccine delivery: State ready

November 24, 2020

29,451 vaccine sites identified

10,008 vaccinators to inoculate people

Healthcare workers data to be ready by next week: Health Minister

Bengaluru: The State has initiated necessary action for delivery, distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine as per Government of India’s advice. Preparations are being made for vaccine storage and delivery, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking on the measures initiated for management of vaccine, he said that the State Government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunisation Programme. Healthcare workers’ data has already been compiled for all the Government facilities. Eighty per cent of the private health facilities have also shared their data. Compilation of data for the remaining 20 per cent private facilities is likely to be completed in a week’s time, he added.

No dearth of cold storage facility: On the availability of cold storage facilities, the Minister said the State has around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines. To have a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, three new Regional Vaccine Stores — Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari — have been proposed. These Regional Vaccine Stores also require additional Walk-in-Coolers and Walk-in-Freezers which will be supplied by the Government.

“Assessment of vaccine stores has been completed. The State has 10 Walk-in-Coolers and 4 Walk-in-Freezers. The Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Centre will supply 3 Walk-in-Coolers and 2 Walk-in-Freezers and necessary civil works are being initiated. To have an exact assessment of the cold storage capacity required for the vaccine programme, the number of doses in each vial, volume of a vial etc., need to be assessed. We have requested the Health and Family Welfare Department to share this information,” he said.

Storage facility: On dry storage facility, he said the State need to have the dry storage space assessment for the vaccine programme. The Centre has already allocated certain Deep Freezers and Ice-Lined Refrigerators as per the Universal Immunization Programme norms. The Central Government is informed regarding additional requirements. On the use of Animal Husbandry Department’s facilities, the Minister said that the cold storage facilities under the Department are also being compiled. Further, the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals, especially chain hospital, is also being assessed, he pointed out.

PM Modi interacts with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 12 States including Karnataka’s CM B.S. Yediyurappa this morning via video-conferencing.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, who was also present, explained to the PM about the steps being taken by the State Government to check the spread of COVID-19 by ramping up RT-PCR tests. He also informed the PM that the number of Corona positive cases had reduced considerably in the last 15 days and even Patient Casualty Rate (PCR) has been lowest in the country.

Dr. Sudhakar also gave details on the preparedness to receive, store and deliver vaccine to be finalised by the Government of India. He said compilation of data of healthcare workers in both Government and Private health facilities was in its final stage and would be ready in a week.