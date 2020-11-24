1.15 lakh students to get Tetanus and diphtheria vaccination tomorrow
1.15 lakh students to get Tetanus and diphtheria vaccination tomorrow

November 24, 2020

1st, 5th and 10th std. students asked to be present in schools and follow COVID-19 norms

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of winter season, the District Administration is geared up to vaccinate students against Tetanus and diphtheria (Td) on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. More than 1.15 lakh school students of the district will be vaccinated on the said days. The vaccination drive has been taken up by the Department of Public Instruction in association with Health and Family Welfare Department, National Health Mission (NHM) and Health and Family Welfare Society.

Mysuru DHO Dr. T. Amarnath told SOM that following directions from the State Chief Secretary, the Department has launched the drive to vaccinate children studying in Primary, Higher Primary and High Schools. 

Pointing out that 29,778 students of 1st standard, 44,187 of 5th and 41,433 of 10th will be vaccinated in the district, he said that all preparations have been made in this regard.

Stating that Td vaccine could not be administered to students this year as classes are yet to commence due to COVID, he said now the vaccine will be administered to students of 1st, 5th and 10th standards as per the list of students provided by the Department of Public Instruction. The students will be vaccinated in the presence of School Heads, he added.

DDPI Dr. Panduranga said that the Head Masters of all schools in the district have been instructed to make necessary arrangements for vaccinating (Td) students. The BEOs and other Department officials too have been asked to ensure 100 percent vaccination, he added.

The Health Department has issued instructions regarding precautionary measures to be taken, according to which children who record high temperature of more than 102 degree, children who had experienced  side-effects from vaccination last time, children suffering from brain disorders and cancer should not be vaccinated.

The children of 1st, 5th and 10th standards have been asked to come to  class rooms in their respective Schools in batches tomorrow (Nov.25) by following COVID-19 norms such as wearing of mask, thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distancing. Also those absenting tomorrow are required to come on Nov.27 for vaccination. 

The District Health and Family Welfare Department, which has written a letter to Mysuru DDPI in this regard, has directed the Health Department officials to strictly adhere with COVID safety protocol in all the Schools during vaccination.

