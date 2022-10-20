Skill-based first responder training under National Health Mission
October 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-day skill-based first responder training programme for KSRTC employees, Mysuru City Traffic and Civil Police and College students organised by the Regional Health and Family Welfare Training Centre at Metagalli, under National Health Mission, which began on Oct. 18, will conclude today.

About 150 participants were being trained in a batch of 50 for three days. They were trained in CPR, wound management, burns, safe transfer of victims and other medical emergencies.

Dr. Rajeshwari Devi, Divisional Joint Director, Mysuru, inaugurated the training.

S. Maheshwari, Principal of Regional Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, spoke about the importance of life-saving skills in medical emergencies.

Trainers Dr. Suresh of Kandegala (Mandya) PHC, Dr. Manjunath, anaesthesiologist at Hullahalli CHC, Dr. Kiran Kumar of Sagare PHC, master trainers of Nipuna Skills Lab Sharath Shiva Shankar and Arun Kumar imparted training.

Dr. Bettegowda, Red Cross Convener of Government First Grade College in Kuvempunagar was the chief guest. Officers, trainers and employees of Nipuna Skills Lab and Regional Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, Mettagalli, were present.

