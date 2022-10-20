CM to launch Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Rathas in Bengaluru tomorrow

October 20, 2022

Bengaluru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda installed near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli on Nov.11, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch 20 Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Rathas (Chariots) in front of Vidhana Soudha at Bengaluru tomorrow (Oct.21).

Announcing this at a press meet here on Wednesday, Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the CM will also launch the Abhiyaana for collecting the holy Mruttika from across the State, as part of the statue inauguration. Pointing out that District-level committees have been formed for welcoming the Rathas, he said that the Rathas will be given a Poornakumbha welcome in all districts.

Noting that earth, Kalyani water and other holy articles will be collected from every village of the State for the purpose, he said that the route map of every Ratha has been prepared. Elected representatives, religious leaders, writers, progressive farmers, member of self-help groups and other associations and organisations will be part of the Ratha procession in all districts.

Stating that the holy Mruttika will be utilised for the theme park coming up in a 23-acre area in KIA, the Minister said that the statue and theme park inauguration on Nov.11 will be an apolitical one, with leaders from all political parties and groups taking part.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan further said that the 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue has been named as ‘Pragathi Pratime’, meaning the ‘Statue of Progress,’ and added that the statue will be the first of its kind and will be a big attraction in the coming days as no other Airport in the world has any statue.