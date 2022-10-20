Semiconductor fab plant in Mysuru: Approval process to take 14 months: IT-BT Minister 

October 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: At the CEO Roundtable last evening at the Big Tech Show-2022, Minister for IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the State Government wants to set up a CERT (computer emergency response team) for effective coordination of responses against cyber incidents.

“Protecting our IT assets is of paramount importance and the upcoming generation needs to be cyber-sensitive from the student-level itself,” he said.

Several courses related to cyber security have been included as part of the curriculum in polytechnic, diploma and engineering. In addition to this, cyber awareness will be made part of the curriculum for all the students, he stated.

The Minister also promised that the State would soon be releasing a cyber security policy aimed to build a strong cyber security ecosystem, along with defining the strategies to protect the State’s IT assets.

Semiconductor plant

On the plans of the Government to set up a semiconductor fab plant in Mysuru, the Minister said that the process was already on and is taking shape.

“The Semiconductor Fab Plant will be set up with an investment of Rs. 22,900 crore and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited. The approval process will be completed by 2023 February,” Dr. Ashwathnarayan said.

“The land for the mega plant has been identified and it will take at least 14 months for the approval process to be completed. I have discussed the issue with Union IT Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw and the process has been set in motion,” the Minister added.

During the interaction with the Minister, CEO of Ranga Rao and Sons Pavan Ranga suggested that Mysuru was an ideal place to set up a cyber security hub and an aerospace hub. “Mysuru was India’s Cleanest City and it has slipped to ninth position now. A task force must be set up for the city to regain its top spot and this distinction will help create a conducive investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said.

Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Founder and CEO, Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru also outlined that Mysuru was an ideal destination for cyber security and metaverse businesses.